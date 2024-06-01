Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
- The Southwest monsoon intensifies in north and central Kerala. IMD issues yellow alert warning of heavy rains for five districts.
- UDF to organise day-long siege of the Kochi Corporation against the alleged failure in pre-monsoon works leading to severe inundation of the city in the rain even before the onset of monsoon.
- The Communist Marxist Party (CMP) district council is organising a protest before the Secretariat gate in Thiruvananthapuram today to highlight the alleged failure of the administration to address the recurrent flooding in the city.
- Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala to inaugurate the State leadership camp of the Thayyal Thozhilali (Tailoring workers) Congress at Adhyapaka Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram today.
