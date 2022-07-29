Kerala

Top Kerala News developments today

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a new facility of Cognizant Technologies at its Kochi campus on July 27, 2022.
Kerala BureauJuly 29, 2022 09:08 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 09:12 IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The three-member ministerial delegation from Kerala will call on Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi today, seeking more assistance for the noon meal scheme in schools and Samagra Siksha Keralam, among other things.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a new facility of Cognizant Technologies at its Kochi campus, followed by an interaction with fresh recruits and senior team of the company.

3. The petition of Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic channel good smuggling case, seeking protection by a central agency, to come up before the Sessions Court, Ernakulam today.

4. The High Court will consider a petition seeking to expedite the trial in the evidence tampering case against Transport Minister Antony Raju.

5. A petition seeking a common protocol for the conduct of NEET exam is likely to come up before the High Court today.

6. The trial allotment for admission to Plus One courses has been published.

7. Political parties have intensified their campaign for the elections to the Mattanur municipality in Kannur scheduled on August 20. BJP leader Kumanam Rajasekharan will inaugurate the election committee office today.

8. Police seized 1,000 litres of illicit spirit from a 34-year-old man, who was trying smuggle it in a car in Manjeswaram on Friday morning.

9. World Tiger Day to be observed in Parambikulam Tiger Reserve today. Demand for strengthening relations between forest officials and people living in the forest fringes increases as the world celebrates the Tiger Day.

