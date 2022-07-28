Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

Devotees offering ‘bali tharpanam” ritual in Kerala on the auspicious ‘karkkidaka vavu’ day, paying homage to their ancestors at Thirumullavaram beach in Kollam on Thursday, July 28, 2022  | Photo Credit:  C. Sureshkumar
The Hindu BureauJuly 28, 2022 09:33 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 09:33 IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Three Ministers from Kerala — Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Food Minister GR Anil and Transport Minister Antony Raju — are in Delhi to meet Union Ministers and hold talks on expediting priority projects like the Nemom railway coaching terminal and the development of the TVM central and Kochuveli railway stations. Apart from Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav, they will also meet Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Labour minister Bhupender Yadav seeking more assistance for the noon meal scheme in schools and Samagra Siksha Keralam as well as income tax concession for welfare fund boards.

2. Devotees converge at temples, beaches and river banks to pay obeisance to their ancestors on the occasion of Karkidaka vavu bali.

3. Consecration ceremony of seven metropolitans of Malankara Orthodox Church at Pazhanji, Kunnamkulam in Thrissur.

