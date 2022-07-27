Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on July 27, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a meeting of the State Cabinet today. Issues such as circumventing the Supreme Court imposed ecologically sensitive buffer zone within a one kilometre radius of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks reportedly tops the agenda.

2. The Special Court trying the actor rape case will consider the additional charge sheet filed by the investigators in the case today.

3. Petition seeking to disqualify former Minister Saji Cherian as MLA in view of his alleged remarks against the Constitution of India to come up before the High Court today. Earlier, he was booked under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act was registered at Keezhvaipur police station based on a direction by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla.

4. The High Court is likely to hear a petition by Muslim League leader K M Shaji challenging the vigilance case registered against him for allegedly receiving bribe to sanction plus one courses in an Azhikode based school during the previous UDF government.

5. The Kerala Film Chamber is meeting at Kochi today to discuss a way out of the ongoing crisis in Malayalam film industry; proposals including salary cut for lead actors and extending release window period for OTT streaming to be discussed.

6. Culling of pigs in three farms near the one-kilometre radius of a pig farm at Kaniyaram near Mananthavady in Wayanad, where the African swine fever was confirmed a week ago, resumes today.