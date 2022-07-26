Top Kerala news developments today

The Enforcement Directorate notice against former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, are among the top issues that will be discussed at the key LDF meet today. File photo

July 26, 2022 09:27 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on July 26, Tuesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Left Democratic Front (LDF) meeting on Tuesday:

The Enforcement Directorate notice against former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, the Centre's alleged move to curb Kerala's outside budget borrowings via Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the 5% GST on packaged food items and the supposedly concerted move by the "Congress-BJP axis" to denigrate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and family are reportedly on the top of the LDF agenda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. The Kerala High Court will consider UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh's plea of quashing the conspiracy cases charged against her for allegedly plotting to defame Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. Former Minister K.T.Jaleel, MLA, is the complainant in the case. He had also named Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P. C. George, ex-MLA, as a respondent.

3. The High Court will hear petitions challenging the State government's social impact assessment survey as a precursor to implementing the proposed Silverline (K-Rail) semi-high-speed railway project.

4. The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala will announce its stance on producers and actors favouring the release of new productions on OTT platforms instead of cinema theatres, amidst increasing flops at the boxoffice.

5. Noted Marathi writer Sharan Kumar Limbale will speak on "Dalit Identity: Past and Present" at the main campus of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

6. Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Girelli is likely to hold talks with Metropolitan Vicar Mar Antony Kariyil of the Syro Malabar church in Kochi today following the row over implementing the uniform Holy Mass. A section of priests led by Mar Kariyil has been opposing uniform holy mass, defying the diktat by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the head of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala.

7. The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences is hosting a round of discussions today on the proposal to stop fisheries subsidies at the recent WTO ministerial conference.