July 24, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate condolence meeting organised by the KPCC to pay respect to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. KPCC president K.Sudhakaran to preside over the function. KPCC leadership meeting to discuss the political strategy for the upcoming bye election to the Puthupally Assembly constituency that fell vacant following the demise of Oommen Chandy. Heavy rain continues to lash North and Central Kerala. IMD issues an alert for nine districts today warning of isolated heavy rains. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition filed by K.G. Mohandas, father of Vandana Das, the house surgeon stabbed to death at the Kottakara taluk hospital, seeking a CBI probe into the murder

Track latest news from Kerala here

