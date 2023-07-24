Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate condolence meeting organised by the KPCC to pay respect to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. KPCC president K.Sudhakaran to preside over the function.
- KPCC leadership meeting to discuss the political strategy for the upcoming bye election to the Puthupally Assembly constituency that fell vacant following the demise of Oommen Chandy.
- Heavy rain continues to lash North and Central Kerala. IMD issues an alert for nine districts today warning of isolated heavy rains.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition filed by K.G. Mohandas, father of Vandana Das, the house surgeon stabbed to death at the Kottakara taluk hospital, seeking a CBI probe into the murder
