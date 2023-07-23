July 23, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to unveil Colachel Victory warrior statue at the Pangode military station in Thiruvananthapuram today. Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma will be present at the function. Former ISRO chairperson K. Radhakrishnan to attend the 11th convocation of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram today. The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission is organising a training programme for resource persons from among the transgender community in Kochi today. The meeting will also draw up a module to train them for employment and resource utilisation. The University of Calicut, the largest university in Kerala with around 460 colleges in five districts under its jurisdiction, is celebrating its 55th anniversary today. The university was carved out of the University of Kerala during the tenure of the United Front Ministry led by EMS Namboodiripad when CH Mohammad Koya was the Education Minister.

Track latest news from Kerala here