July 22, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

ISRO chairman S. Somanath to deliver the 5th convocation address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Palakkad. Senior CPI (M) leader and polit bureau member Prakash Karat will speak at a Uniform Civil Code seminar organised by the LDF district committee in Ernakulam. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale of State for Social Justice and Empowerment to meet the press in Kochi. Union Minister of State for Cooperation B.L. Varma inaugurates Rozgar Mela in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Director General Himanshu Pathak to inaugurate the 60th foundation day celebrations of Central Tuber Crops Research Institute in Thiruvananthapuram. Top military brass, including highly decorated officers, to attend the 54th reunion of the Sainik School alumni.

