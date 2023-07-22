Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- ISRO chairman S. Somanath to deliver the 5th convocation address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Palakkad.
- Senior CPI (M) leader and polit bureau member Prakash Karat will speak at a Uniform Civil Code seminar organised by the LDF district committee in Ernakulam.
- Union Minister Ramdas Athawale of State for Social Justice and Empowerment to meet the press in Kochi.
- Union Minister of State for Cooperation B.L. Varma inaugurates Rozgar Mela in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Director General Himanshu Pathak to inaugurate the 60th foundation day celebrations of Central Tuber Crops Research Institute in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Top military brass, including highly decorated officers, to attend the 54th reunion of the Sainik School alumni.
