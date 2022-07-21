  • Discussion on Kerala Appropriation Bill to be concluded.
  • Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal to make a statement under Rule 300 on the need to protect the interests of the state in the light of the economic impact of the Central Govt policies and the threat to federalism.
  • Food Minister G. R. Anil to move a resolution urging the Central Government to take steps to increase the number of priority ration cards to bring all eligible people under the ambit of ration scheme and restore the wheat and kerosene quota to the State.
  • Calling attention motion requesting the Central Government to reconsider its decision to abandon the Nemom railway terminal project.