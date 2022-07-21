File photo of Kerala State Assembly. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

July 21, 2022 09:12 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on July 21, 2022

1. In the State Assembly today:

Discussion on Kerala Appropriation Bill to be concluded.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal to make a statement under Rule 300 on the need to protect the interests of the state in the light of the economic impact of the Central Govt policies and the threat to federalism.

Food Minister G. R. Anil to move a resolution urging the Central Government to take steps to increase the number of priority ration cards to bring all eligible people under the ambit of ration scheme and restore the wheat and kerosene quota to the State.

Calling attention motion requesting the Central Government to reconsider its decision to abandon the Nemom railway terminal project.

2. A petition by CBSE Class X standard students seeking to extend the last date for applying to Plus One course in State higher secondary schools is likely to come up before the High Court today.

3. The prosecution is likely to file additional charge sheet in the actor rape case tomorrow as the deadline set by the High Court ends tomorrow.

4. Actor Swara Bhaskar to deliver Dr. T.K Ramachandran memorial lecture on ‘The Artist as Citizen: How I set fire to my Bollywood career and other musings’ at TDM hall, Kochi, in the evening.