July 20, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The last rites of Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will be held at Puthupally in Kottayam today. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be among those attending the funeral ceremony at the St. George Orthodox cathedral, Puthupally. The cases seeking payment of salaries to KSRTC employees in time to come up before the Kerala high Court today. The court had earlier directed theKSRTC Managing Director to be present online to explain if salaries of June are not paid by July 20. Student admitted to Medical college hospital, Kozhikode following ragging attempt. Case registered against 10 senior students from MES college.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT