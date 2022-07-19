Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments from Kerala on July 19, 2022

Saji Cherian to make a personal statement in the State Assembly to explain his decision to step down as Minister. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. State Assembly: Saji Cherian to make a personal statement in the House to explain his decision to step down as Minister.

2. Discussion on Kerala Finance Bill and Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill to be concluded.

3. The govt. has decided to allot 16 quarries to Adani Group in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta districts to mine granite for the Vizhinjam seaport project. Of the 18 quarries, eights will be under the direct control of Adani and remaining eight will be run with private participants. Of this, five quarries are operational now.

4. HC to hear a petition by Saritha S. Nair, solar scam accused, seeking a directive to provide a copy of the 164-statement given by Swapna Suresh, accused in the gold smuggling case, before the magistrate court.

5. Kudumbashree keeping fingers crossed about how the rise in GST will affect the marketing of their packed products, which have been offering a livelihood to thousands of its members in Ernakulam district.

5. Kerala High Court seeks a report on the delay of around 28 years in trying the conspiracy and tampering with evidence case booked against Transport Minister Antony Raju. The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Nedumanagad, has listed the case for 4th August. The magistrate court offers to complete the trial in three months.

6. The Special Court trying the actor rape case of 2017 to consider the further investigation report of the Special Investigation Team on Tuesday.

7. A tribal drama troupe named Namath Kanavu travels across the hamlets in Attappady, sending home the message of importance of nutrition. Thambu is organizing the effective means of communication in Attappady hamlets.

8. African swine fever outbreak may affect Indian pork Industry