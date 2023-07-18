July 18, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru early morning today. Government declares public holiday today and two days mourning.. Oommen Chandy’s mortal remains willl be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today. The body will be kept at the KPCC headquarters and the Durbar hall, Secretariat for the public to pay homage. It will be taken in a funeral procession to Kottayam where it will be kept at the Thirunakkara maidan and Pulpally. The last rites and burial will take place at Puthupally on Thursday. Sunni Students Federation conducts literary festival at Malappuram.

