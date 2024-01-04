  1. The 62nd Kerala State School Kalolsavam (Arts Festival) begins in Kollam today morning with a formal inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. General Education minister V. Sivankutty to preside over the function at Ashramam maidan, the main venue of the five- day- long festival and actor Nikhila Vimal to be chief guest.
  2. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery to speak on ‘Viksit Bharat, India’s G20 presidency: Implications for States’ at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram today.
  3. State technical school arts festival begins at Chittur today. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate the festival.
  4. A petition filed by former government pleader P.G. Manu seeking more time to surrender before the investigation officer in a case relating to alleged sexual assault of a client to come up before the Kerala High Court today.