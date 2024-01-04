January 04, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The 62nd Kerala State School Kalolsavam (Arts Festival) begins in Kollam today morning with a formal inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. General Education minister V. Sivankutty to preside over the function at Ashramam maidan, the main venue of the five- day- long festival and actor Nikhila Vimal to be chief guest. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery to speak on ‘Viksit Bharat, India’s G20 presidency: Implications for States’ at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram today. State technical school arts festival begins at Chittur today. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate the festival. A petition filed by former government pleader P.G. Manu seeking more time to surrender before the investigation officer in a case relating to alleged sexual assault of a client to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

