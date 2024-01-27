- Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal meets the press ahead of the State budget presentation for 2024-25 on February 5.
- BJP State President K Surendran begins his Kerala Yatra from Kasargode.
- Two employees of the Kerala High Court have been suspended pending enquiry for staging a skit allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The performance was staged at the High Court auditorium as part of the Republic Day celebrations on Friday.
- Twenty-one students of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam suspended for their alleged involvement in the clashes that occurred on the campus over the last two weeks.
- Adivasi Gothramahasabha and Adishakti Summer School to organise a convention in Kochi today in protest against the delay in releasing the educational grants to the students belonging to the SC/ST communities.
- Seminar in connection with the death centenary of legendary Malayalam poet Kumaranasan.
- Three migrant workers from Odisha arrested on charges of smuggling 10 kg of ganja to Kozhikode city.
