January 27, 2024 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal meets the press ahead of the State budget presentation for 2024-25 on February 5. BJP State President K Surendran begins his Kerala Yatra from Kasargode. Two employees of the Kerala High Court have been suspended pending enquiry for staging a skit allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The performance was staged at the High Court auditorium as part of the Republic Day celebrations on Friday. Twenty-one students of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam suspended for their alleged involvement in the clashes that occurred on the campus over the last two weeks. Adivasi Gothramahasabha and Adishakti Summer School to organise a convention in Kochi today in protest against the delay in releasing the educational grants to the students belonging to the SC/ST communities. Seminar in connection with the death centenary of legendary Malayalam poet Kumaranasan. Three migrant workers from Odisha arrested on charges of smuggling 10 kg of ganja to Kozhikode city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT