January 22, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Additional Sessions Court, Mavelikkara to decide on sentencing the 15 accused in the murder of RSS activist Ranjith Sreenivasan. Last week, the court had found all 15 guilty of the crime. Cases relating to payment of provident fund dues and pension to KSRTC retired employees to come up before Kerala High Court. LDF convener E.P Jayarajan to attend communal harmony meet organised by the Indian National League (INL) at Kozhikode today. K.T Jaleel, MLA to attend the event. Tribal organisations under the aegis of the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha (AGM) are gearing up to launch an indefinite agitation raising several demands including providing educational grants to tribal students on time. INTUC State Committee to hold crucial meeting ahead of the forthcoming Parliament election. State President R. Chandrasekharan to brief media about the decisions taken. A memorial for poet G. Sankara Kurup, a Jnanpith winner, is getting ready for inauguration in Kochi. Police begin investigation into banking fraud in the name of army personnel

