January 20, 2024 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) will form a human chain across Kerala to protest the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government’s alleged attempt to scuttle the State’s development and welfare schemes. People from different walks of life, including celebrities, artists and writers, will join the protest Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan will present himself before anti-corruption investigators at Thodupuzha in Idukki to answer land-grab and stamp duty evasion charges. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will hold a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram against the backdrop of the campus violence that left a student activist injured in Maharajah’s College, Ernakulam, recently. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Shibu Baby John will hold a press conference at the party’s State headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Additional District Sessions Court-I, Alappuzha, will pronounce its verdict on the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Renjith Sreenivas. The International Airport, Thiruvananthapuram, will conduct a two-wheeler rally to promote road safety. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will chair a planters meeting in Kochi to discuss plantation law reforms. Indian National League (INL) State committee meets in Kozhikode. The Kozhikode Innovation and Technology Initiative Chairperson will hold a press conference to announce an upcoming event.

