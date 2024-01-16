January 16, 2024 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi today for a two-day visit to the State. He will lead a roadshow in Kochi on Tuesday evening. He will travel to Guruvayoor to attend the wedding of BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s daughter on Wednesday morning. Later, after returning to Kochi, he will inaugurate projects worth ₹2,800 crore at the Cochin Shipyard and also address BJP workers at a meeting. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas is set to open four new facilities to help students, researchers and budding entrepreneurs at the University of Calicut today. Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam: The Enforcement Directorate has filed an affidavit before a Special Court citing a deposition by Sunil Kumar, the bank’s former Secretary, that CPI M leader and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve had pressurised him to release loans illegally. The statement was filed before the court on Monday. Opposition leader VD Satheesan will address a meeting of Congress leaders in Kannur today. The Forest Department has intensified the search for an elusive tiger that is believed to have killed 15 domestic animals in the Moodakkolly area under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

