January 14, 2024 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Four years after the demolition of the Maradu apartments that came up in violation of CRZ rules, the case has not reached anywhere. The Crime Branch, which is probing the case, awaits the final clearance for filing the charge sheet. Senior Congress leader and former minister T.H. Musthafa passed away in Kochi today morning. Arrangements in place for Makaravilakku at Sabarimala tomorrow. Virtual queue booking limited to 50,000. As many as 1000 additional police personnel have been posted and drones deployed for surveillance. Kerala Literature Festival concludes in Kozhikode today. Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel speaks on the 100 years of the Turkish Republic at Kerala Literature Festival. Nobel laureate Kailash Sathyarthi participates in a session.

