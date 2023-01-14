Top Kerala news developments today

January 14, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Makaravilakku today at Sabarimala. Entry of pilgrims to be restricted after noon. More than 2000 policemen have been deployed at various locations. Combing operations resumed today for the elusive tiger that attacked and killed a farmer in Wayanad. PT7, the wild tusker that had strayed into human habitat in Dhoni, Palakkad was driven back into the forest. A rapid response team of the Forest dept is preparing to tranquilize the elephant that had spread terror among residents after it killed a person two months back. Abhijit Banerjee, Capt. G R. Gopinath, Emily Perkins and Piyush Pandey to speak on the third day of the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode today. Three teenagers who had gone missing from Mulavukad on Friday were tracked down to Malappuram in the early morning hours today. A police team from Mulavukad is on its way to Malappuram to bring them back. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

