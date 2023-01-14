Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Makaravilakku today at Sabarimala. Entry of pilgrims to be restricted after noon. More than 2000 policemen have been deployed at various locations.
- Combing operations resumed today for the elusive tiger that attacked and killed a farmer in Wayanad.
- PT7, the wild tusker that had strayed into human habitat in Dhoni, Palakkad was driven back into the forest. A rapid response team of the Forest dept is preparing to tranquilize the elephant that had spread terror among residents after it killed a person two months back.
- Abhijit Banerjee, Capt. G R. Gopinath, Emily Perkins and Piyush Pandey to speak on the third day of the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode today.
- Three teenagers who had gone missing from Mulavukad on Friday were tracked down to Malappuram in the early morning hours today. A police team from Mulavukad is on its way to Malappuram to bring them back.
Read more news from Kerala here.
