Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Authors William Dalrymple, Anita Pratap and Shashi Tharoor will chair separate sessions at the Kozhikode Literary Festival in Kozhikode.
- Jnanpith Laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair will likely receive the N. Sanu Master Puraskaram in Kochi.
- Youth Congress protests across the State to protest the arrest and imprisonment of the organisation’s State secretary, Rahul Mamkootathil.
- Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan will hold a press conference in Kochi.
- Minister for Ports and Registration Kadanapally Ramachandran will address a press conference in Kochi.
- Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil will inaugurate the general council meeting of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council in Kochi.
- Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences holds a meeting of aquaculture practitioners in Kochi.
Track latest news from Kerala here
ADVERTISEMENT