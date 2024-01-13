January 13, 2024 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Authors William Dalrymple, Anita Pratap and Shashi Tharoor will chair separate sessions at the Kozhikode Literary Festival in Kozhikode. Jnanpith Laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair will likely receive the N. Sanu Master Puraskaram in Kochi. Youth Congress protests across the State to protest the arrest and imprisonment of the organisation’s State secretary, Rahul Mamkootathil. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan will hold a press conference in Kochi. Minister for Ports and Registration Kadanapally Ramachandran will address a press conference in Kochi. Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil will inaugurate the general council meeting of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council in Kochi. Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences holds a meeting of aquaculture practitioners in Kochi.

