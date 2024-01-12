January 12, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Youth Congress workers will take out a “night march” to Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday to protest the arrest and remand of the organisation’s state president Rahul Mankoottathil. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal to inaugurate panel discussion on “State of State Finances” today in Thiruvananthapuram. Former Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac and leading economists including M. A. Oommen and K.P. Kannan to present papers. The seminar is organised by the Kerala Economic Association and the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation. CPI(M) state secretariat meeting today to analyse the impact of the government’s public outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas in each constituency, as the party gears up for the general elections this year. The Kerala High Court is scheduled to consider a petition filed by a woman from Kollam seeking compensation for her detention by the police when she arrived to attend Nava Kerala Sadas in black clothes. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve to inaugurate a Bamboo fest organised by the Kerala State Bamboo Mission at JLN Stadium, Kochi today. Second day of Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. Three-day small industries expo begins today in Kozhikode city under the District Industries Centre to encourage young entrepreneurs. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate the State Technical High School sports meet at the University Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram today.

