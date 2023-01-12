ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

January 12, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The Hindu Bureau

A.G. Perarivalan along with his mother Arputhammal addressing the media at of his house at Jolarpet, Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu. File photo | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vinayan will inaugurate the 4-day Kerala Literature Festival beginning today at Kozhikode.

2. Perarivalan, convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was released following a Supreme Court order in May last year, and his mother, Arputhammal, to talk at the Kerala Literature Festival in the evening.

3. Shashi Tharoor MP is all set to resume his interaction with influential people from different walks of life. He is scheduled to meet leaders of the Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, and factions of the Mujahid movement in Kozhikode today. This comes days after the Congress leader expressed his willingness to join the race for the Kerala Chief Minister.

4. A writ appeal filed by Priya Varghese, wife of K.K. Ragesh, Private secretary to the Chief Minister against a single judge’s order holding that she does not have the actual teaching experience for including in the rank list for the post of Associate Professor in Malayalam at Kannur University is likely to come up before a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court today.

CONNECT WITH US