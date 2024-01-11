January 11, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to open the seventh edition of the four-day Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode today. Writer M.T.Vasudevan Nair will be the chief guest. Kerala High Court to consider bail petitions filed by the SFI workers arrested in connection with blocking the vehicle of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and waving black flags at him in Thiruvananthapuram. The new Major Atchbishop of the Syro Malabar Church Mar Raphael Thattil to be installed today at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad, Kochi. Opposition leader VD Satheesan to inaugurate IPH Books-led Book Festival at Town Hall, Kochi. Hibi Eden MP will release books on Vakkam Moulavi and Muslim leaders in Indian Freedom Struggle Congress to organise protests in Ernakulam district against the arrest of Youth Congress president Rahul Mankoottathil.

