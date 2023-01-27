Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition seeking a directive to the government not to regularise temporary and contract employees in various Government undertakings.
- The High Court will consider a suo motu case against killing of street dogs.
- Author and activist Arundhati Roy in conversation with journalist Venkitesh Ramakrishnan at Sacred Heart College, Thevara in Kochi today.
- Missing postal ballots: Perinthalmanna Police register the case under sections 134, and 136 of the People’s Representation Act and begin investigation.
- Transport Minister Antony Raju to flag in KSRTC buses from the Goshree islands into Kochi city.
- Muslim Youth League workers to protest in front of District Police Chief’s office in Kozhikode alleging attack on their cadre.
