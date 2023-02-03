ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala News developments today

February 03, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on February 3, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal during his budget preparation at the Government Guest House, in Thiruvananthapuram on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presents the Kerala budget 2023 in the Assembly today.

2. CPI(M) state secretariat meeting today likely to discuss simmering internal party issues in Alappuzha and Palakkad.

3. CPI state executive meeting today in the backdrop of the hostilities between the CPI(M) and CPI in Kasaragod.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Kerala looks forward to Railway minister Aswini Vaishnav’s press conference in New Delhi today. State pins hopes on Vande Bharat express trains.

Read more news from Kerala here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US