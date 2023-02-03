Top Kerala News developments today

February 03, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presents the Kerala budget 2023 in the Assembly today.

2. CPI(M) state secretariat meeting today likely to discuss simmering internal party issues in Alappuzha and Palakkad.

3. CPI state executive meeting today in the backdrop of the hostilities between the CPI(M) and CPI in Kasaragod.

4. Kerala looks forward to Railway minister Aswini Vaishnav’s press conference in New Delhi today. State pins hopes on Vande Bharat express trains.

