HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on February 3, 2023

February 03, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal during his budget preparation at the Government Guest House, in Thiruvananthapuram on February 1, 2023.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal during his budget preparation at the Government Guest House, in Thiruvananthapuram on February 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presents the Kerala budget 2023 in the Assembly today.

2. CPI(M) state secretariat meeting today likely to discuss simmering internal party issues in Alappuzha and Palakkad.

3. CPI state executive meeting today in the backdrop of the hostilities between the CPI(M) and CPI in Kasaragod.

4. Kerala looks forward to Railway minister Aswini Vaishnav’s press conference in New Delhi today. State pins hopes on Vande Bharat express trains.

Read more news from Kerala here.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.