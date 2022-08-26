Top Kerala News developments today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 14th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in the State capital today evening.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition filed by Adani Ports Private Limited, the firm which is implementing the Vizhinjam international seaport project, seeking Central police protection in the wake of the agitation by fisherfolk.
- The petition seeking a CBI probe into the accidental death of journalist K. M. Basheer is likely to come up before the High Court.
- Sleuths of the NIA and Enforcement Directorate to grill the prime accused in a parallel telephone exchange case for his suspected involvement in terror funding and money laundering cases in other States.
- Vadanamkurissi near Shoranur will commemorate actor Balan K. Nair on his 22nd death anniversary today.
