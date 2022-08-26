Key news developments in Kerala on Aug 26, Friday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 14th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in the State capital today evening. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition filed by Adani Ports Private Limited, the firm which is implementing the Vizhinjam international seaport project, seeking Central police protection in the wake of the agitation by fisherfolk. The petition seeking a CBI probe into the accidental death of journalist K. M. Basheer is likely to come up before the High Court. Sleuths of the NIA and Enforcement Directorate to grill the prime accused in a parallel telephone exchange case for his suspected involvement in terror funding and money laundering cases in other States. Vadanamkurissi near Shoranur will commemorate actor Balan K. Nair on his 22nd death anniversary today.

