Top Kerala news developments today

February 08, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Tuesday, February 8, 2023

Kerala Bureau

Bharatheeya Yuva Morcha activists staging a protest march to the Kerala Assembly against the Budget proposals, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. General discussion on the State Budget to conclude today.

2. The Government is expected to take a call today on rolling back the fuel cess and hike in fair value of land announced in the Budget.

3. The Opposition UDF is set to continue the protest against the tax hike proposals in the budget.

4. The District Development Commissioner will investigate the alleged encroachment into the land allotted to the Usha School of Athletics in Kozhikode district.

5. Muslim Youth League leader P.K. Firos who was granted bail by a court will be accorded a reception by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kozhikode today. Mr. Firos was arrested and remanded in connection with the violence during a Youth League march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

6. Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting today.

