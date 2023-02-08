HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Tuesday, February 8, 2023

February 08, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

Kerala Bureau
Bharatheeya Yuva Morcha activists staging a protest march to the Kerala Assembly against the Budget proposals, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Bharatheeya Yuva Morcha activists staging a protest march to the Kerala Assembly against the Budget proposals, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. General discussion on the State Budget to conclude today.

2. The Government is expected to take a call today on rolling back the fuel cess and hike in fair value of land announced in the Budget.

3. The Opposition UDF is set to continue the protest against the tax hike proposals in the budget.

4. The District Development Commissioner will investigate the alleged encroachment into the land allotted to the Usha School of Athletics in Kozhikode district.

5. Muslim Youth League leader P.K. Firos who was granted bail by a court will be accorded a reception by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kozhikode today. Mr. Firos was arrested and remanded in connection with the violence during a Youth League march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

6. Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting today.

Follow latest news from Kerala here

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.