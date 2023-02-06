Top Kerala news developments today

February 06, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Kerala Assembly: Opposition to move adjournment motion to discuss the perceived failure of the government to ensure the safety of hotel food, allegedly due to entrenched corruption and apathy.

Discussion on budget proposals.

2. The UDF leadership is meeting today to chalk out an agitation against the tax hike proposals in the budget.

3. A suo motu case against the erection of flag posts in public places is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

4. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address a meeting of industrial safety officers and international delegates at a conclave in Kochi today.

5. The Central marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will release the findings of a study on impact of the pandemic on ocean fisheries and industry in Kochi today.

6. A high level meeting convened by the Forest department to discusss the menace caused by wild elephants in the villages bordering protected areas will take place today at Munnar. Chief Conservator of Forests R.S. Arun will chair the meeting. Forest officials from Wayanad and presidents of the Santhanpara and Chinnkanal panchayats in Idukki are expected to attend. The meeting will come up with a strategy to capture and relocate habitual crop- raiding tuskers.

ADVERTISEMENT