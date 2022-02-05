Top Kerala news developments for today

05 February 2022 11:09 IST

Important news developments likely from Kerala on February 5, 2022

Swapna Suresh's statement stirs controversy

The arguably damning revelations by Swapna Suresh threaten to resurrect the politically moribund UAE consulate linked gold smuggling case.

Ms. Suresh, a prime accused in the politically stormy episode, has threatened to write a "tell-all", albeit from her perspective as the prime accused in the smuggling case.

Ms. Suresh seemed provoked by some controversial observations about her in a book by senior bureaucrat M. Sivasankar. In the autobiographical work, Mr. Sivasankar had dwelled in some detail about his trials and tribulations as an accused in the sensational case.

Mr. Sivasankar was principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and was widely perceived as the face of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) when the Customs implicated him in the gold smuggling case.

His long association with Ms. Suresh had brought the controversy to the doorstep of Mr. Vijayan and prompted the Congress and Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) to launch a recriminatory campaign against the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The flurry triggered by Ms. Swapna's lengthy television interviews is likely to dominate the political discourse in Kerala in the coming days.

Seasonal migration begins

With the onset of summer, the seasonal migration of wild animals has begun from the contiguous wildlife sanctuaries in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala.