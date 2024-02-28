February 28, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch in virtual mode India’s first indigenously designed and built hydrogen fuel powered vessel at Cochin Shipyard.

The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce its order today on a petition by the crime branch seeking to cancel the bail granted to actor Dileep in the actor sexual assault case for violation of bail conditions.

Indian Union Muslim League to announce candidates for the Malappuram and Ponnani Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu today.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh to present awards for the best entrepreneurs at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate a seminar organised by the Kumararanasan National Cultural Institute in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the birth centenary of the poet.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to inaugurate Thiruvananthapuram district youth parliament organised by Nehru Yuva kendra at Santhigiri Sidha Medical College, Pothencode.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT