  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch in virtual mode India’s first indigenously designed and built hydrogen fuel powered vessel at Cochin Shipyard.
  • The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce its order today on a petition by the crime branch seeking to cancel the bail granted to actor Dileep in the actor sexual assault case for violation of bail conditions.
  • Indian Union Muslim League to announce candidates for the Malappuram and Ponnani Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu today.
  • Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh to present awards for the best entrepreneurs at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate a seminar organised by the Kumararanasan National Cultural Institute in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the birth centenary of the poet.
  • Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to inaugurate Thiruvananthapuram district youth parliament organised by Nehru Yuva kendra at Santhigiri Sidha Medical College, Pothencode.