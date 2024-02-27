February 27, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate new ISRO facilities and announce the names of the four astronauts for India’s manned space flight programme. He will also present the mission patches to the astronauts at the function to be held at the Vikram Sarabhai Space centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the culmination of the state-wide rally led by BJP State president K. Surendran.

The Kerala High Court will hear submissions of the counsel for the convicts as well as the public prosecutor in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case on pleas for enhancement of the sentences awarded to the 11 convicts by the Kozhikode sessions court.

The High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the notification of the Travancore Devaswom Board which stipulated that ‘Malayali Brahmins’ alone need apply for the posts of Melsanthis at Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples.

A Deputy General Manager of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), along with two or three officers to appear before the Enforcement Directorate at Kochi in the masala bond case.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to interact with senior citizens and service pensioners in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the LDF government’s outreach programme with various cross sections of the society.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the renovated building complex of Digital University Kerala at Technopark Phase 1 campus. Kairali AI Chip, the State’s first AI processor chip, will be launched on the occasion.

Following the death of a person in an attack by a wild elephant on Monday, the LDF is observing a hartal in Munnar today. The Congress is also staging a protest against the Forest department, accusing it of failure to prevent the frequent incursion of wild animals into human habitats.

