February 26, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The State leadership of the CPI(M) and CPI will meet in Thiruvananthapuram today and tomorrow, ahead of the official announcement of LDF candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a plea of the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation challenging the probe initiated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office against it in relation to the financial transactions of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited. The petition of BJP leader Shaun George to implead himself in the case will also come up before the court. A Division bench of the Kerala High Court to consider a petition related to the enhancement of punishment for the accused in the murder of RMP leader T.P. Chandrasekharan. The convicts will be present in the court today. K. Chandran Pillai, chairman of Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) will present the agency’s annual budget for 2024-25 today. Forest department squad sets up traps in four locations in the wake of a leopard scare gripping villagers in Kodenchery panchayat in Kozhikode.

Track latest news from Kerala here

