February 25, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

A crucial round of seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League will take place in Kochi today. The IUML has stepped up pressure on the Congress to concede its demand for a third seat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The outcome of the talks is significant because the UDF has to sort out the seat-sharing formula quickly before finalising the candidates list. The CPI(M)-led LDF will formally announce its candidates tomorrow. Thousands of women to take part in the Attukal Pongala festival today in Thiruvananthapuram. The girl reported missing from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district turned up at the police station early morning today. Policemen chased and nabbed two youth who escaped after dropping her off at the police station. The Central University of Kerala has lifted the suspension of the English professor who was accused of sexual harrasment after finding that there was no basis in the complaint.

Track latest news from Kerala here

