February 24, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The IMD has issued a yellow alert heat warning for nine districts in Kerala. They include Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. The State Disaster Management Authority has advised people in the regions to avoid direct sun between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with scheduled caste and scheduled tribe families in Kannur as part of the follow-up on the government’s flagship public outreach programme, Navkerala Sadas. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will hold the hearings of the Vice Chancellors of State-funded universities to determine the legality of their appointments in deference to a High Court order. Those expected to attend the meeting at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram in person and online include the vice-chancellors of Calicut University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Digital University Kerala, and Sree Narayana Guru Open University. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of India Muziris and Heritage Centre in Kozhikode. The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president, Syed Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, will distribute the awards. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader M.T. Ramesh will hold a press conference in Kochi.

Track latest news from Kerala here