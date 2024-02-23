February 23, 2024 10:03 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The CPIM is observing a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Koyilandy municipality and its adjoining grama panchayats in Kozhikode today to protest the murder of a local committee secretary, P.V. Sathyanathan, during a temple festival in Koyilandy yesterday night. A former CPI(M) member is in police custody, personal grudge is suspected to have led to the murder. Suo motu case registered in the wake of the suicide of a 77-year-old physically challenged person in Kozhikode due to non-receipt of pensions to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu to launch an educational initiative at Govt Polytechnic, Kalamassery and attend merit day at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. IIT Palakkad hosts second Indo-Norway workshop on industrial automation. The 88th international film festival organised by the Rasmi Film Society begins at Malappuram today. The Kakkayam Eco- Tourism Centre in Kozhikode which was closed for a month following the threat posed by wild animal incursions will reopen today with fortified security arrangements.

