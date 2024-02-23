Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
- The CPIM is observing a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Koyilandy municipality and its adjoining grama panchayats in Kozhikode today to protest the murder of a local committee secretary, P.V. Sathyanathan, during a temple festival in Koyilandy yesterday night. A former CPI(M) member is in police custody, personal grudge is suspected to have led to the murder.
- Suo motu case registered in the wake of the suicide of a 77-year-old physically challenged person in Kozhikode due to non-receipt of pensions to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu to launch an educational initiative at Govt Polytechnic, Kalamassery and attend merit day at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.
- IIT Palakkad hosts second Indo-Norway workshop on industrial automation.
- The 88th international film festival organised by the Rasmi Film Society begins at Malappuram today.
- The Kakkayam Eco- Tourism Centre in Kozhikode which was closed for a month following the threat posed by wild animal incursions will reopen today with fortified security arrangements.
Track latest news from Kerala here
COMMents
SHARE