February 22, 2024 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will hold discussions with the district administration, representatives of local bodies and senior Forest officials at Kalpetta in Wayanad today on measures to prevent wild animal incursions into human habitat in the district. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inaugurate 90th birth anniversary celebrations of poet and environmental activist Sugathakumary in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to interact with women as part of a face-to-face (Mukahmukham) as a follow up of the Navakerala Sadas in Kochi today. Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function. Higher education minister R. Bindu, Livestock, dairy development minister Chinchu Rani and Industries minister P. Rajeeve to be present. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the State-level distribution of title deeds to landless families at a function in Thrissur today evening. Higher Education R. Bindu will inaugurate infrastructure development projects in 28 colleges under the RUSA scheme at an online function today. Polling for bye election to 88 local body wards in one Corporation, four municipalities and 18 gram panchayats across Kerala takes place today. Kerala High Court to consider a petition by lawyer Biju Antony Aloor seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him for sexually harassing a woman client. Kozhikode district LDF committee to organise protest meet today seeking action against NIT-C Professor Shaija Andavan whose FB comment hailing Gadhi assassin Godse kicked up a row. The inauguration of the Matul - Vaudra Dam Palorkandi Ayoth Road in Kannur will take place today, with MLA M. Vijin officiating the ceremony. More than 6,000 title deeds to be distributed in Palakkad district today. Minister for Power K. Krishankutty and Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh to lead the distribution.

Track latest news from Kerala here

