February 21, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The Kerala High Court will consider a petition filed by the survivor in the actor assault case seeking a directive to the Ernakulam sessions court to furnish her a copy of the fact-finding inquiry report on allegations of unauthorised access to the memory card containing the visuals of the assault. The governing council of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies will meet today to decide on the demand of the Kerala Governor to send a nominee to the selection committee to pick a permanent V-C for the university. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to present the Ezhuthachan award instituted by the State Government to S.K. Vasanthan in Thiruvananthapuram today. Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to inaugurate the function to mark International Mother Language Day in Thiruvananthapuram today. CPI(M) State Secretariat and State Committee to meet today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a meeting of the State Cabinet today in Thiruvananthapuram.

Track latest news from Kerala here

