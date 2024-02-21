Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- The Kerala High Court will consider a petition filed by the survivor in the actor assault case seeking a directive to the Ernakulam sessions court to furnish her a copy of the fact-finding inquiry report on allegations of unauthorised access to the memory card containing the visuals of the assault.
- The governing council of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies will meet today to decide on the demand of the Kerala Governor to send a nominee to the selection committee to pick a permanent V-C for the university.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to present the Ezhuthachan award instituted by the State Government to S.K. Vasanthan in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to inaugurate the function to mark International Mother Language Day in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- CPI(M) State Secretariat and State Committee to meet today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a meeting of the State Cabinet today in Thiruvananthapuram.
Track latest news from Kerala here
ADVERTISEMENT