Top Kerala news developments today

February 21, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan willl launch the distribution of ration cards to priority groups. He will also declare the State as the first to achieve 100% Aadhaar linkage with ration cards. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission to examine reports submitted by the police and the authorities at the Government Medical College Kozhikode on the suspicious death of tribesperson Viswanathan today. Sexual assault of nursing student in Kozhikode: police take 2 persons into custody. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to announce the agreement between Cochin University of Science and Technology and Synthite Industries to set up a Centre for Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing in Kochi. DGP Anil Kant to chair meeting of senior police officials today to discuss law and order situation and the alleged police-criminal nexus. Final hearing in the Attapady Madhu murder case begins today at the special court in Mannarcaud, Palakkad. The tribal youth was allegedly lynched by a group of local people on February 22, 2018. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.