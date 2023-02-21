Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan willl launch the distribution of ration cards to priority groups. He will also declare the State as the first to achieve 100% Aadhaar linkage with ration cards.
- The Kerala State Human Rights Commission to examine reports submitted by the police and the authorities at the Government Medical College Kozhikode on the suspicious death of tribesperson Viswanathan today.
- Sexual assault of nursing student in Kozhikode: police take 2 persons into custody.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to announce the agreement between Cochin University of Science and Technology and Synthite Industries to set up a Centre for Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing in Kochi.
- DGP Anil Kant to chair meeting of senior police officials today to discuss law and order situation and the alleged police-criminal nexus.
- Final hearing in the Attapady Madhu murder case begins today at the special court in Mannarcaud, Palakkad. The tribal youth was allegedly lynched by a group of local people on February 22, 2018.
