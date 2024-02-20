February 20, 2024 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

All party meeting to be held in Wayanad today to discuss the recurrent incidents of human-wildlife conflict and recommend solutions. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Local self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh and Revenue Minister K. Rajan will participate in the meeting. The UDF will observe a 24-hour protest before the District Collectorate, accusing the government of failure to protect lives and property from marauding animals. The BJP will also raise a protest against the Ministers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to interact with youth representatives in Thiruvananthapuram today as part of a programme to collect feedback from different sections of society. Projects worth ₹350 crore as part of the development of the Kovalam-Bekal inland water will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram today. VSSC Director S. Unnikrishnan Nair will inaugurate the convocation ceremony at the IGNOU regional centre in Thiruvananthapuram today. The Samaragni protest march against the flawed policies of the State and Central Government led by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will tour Kochi today. The Kerala Yathra led by BJP State president K. Surendran ahead of the Lok Sabha polls will tour Kozhikode district today.

Track latest news from Kerala here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT