Top Kerala news developments today

February 19, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on February 19, Sunday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the second State Biodiversity Congress in Kozhikode.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary speaks at a conference on the protection of Constitutional values in Kozhikode.

Seminar on Uniform Civil Code as part of the district meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

