Top Kerala News developments for today

Top news developments from Kerala on Monday, February 16, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. KSEB chairman's disclosures stir up a political storm

Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan to seek to put the government in the dock over the "damning disclosures" made by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairman D. Asok in a controversial Facebook post on Monday.

Mr. Asok had pointed to widespread malpractices in the KSEB during the previous government’s tenure. The charges included “illegally” assigning KSEB land to a tourism project promoted by a Communist Party of India (Marxist) run cooperative society and rampant abuse of power by Left employees unions.

Mr. Asok's social media "outburst" had elicited a sharp reaction from former Power Minister M. M. Mani, MLA, who doubted whether his successor and incumbent, K. Krishnankutty was behind the "baseless" allegations. Mr. Satheesan will seek to highlight the perceived rift in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the KSEB chairman's averments at a press conference at his official residence in the Cantonment House.

2. Kochi hotelier seeks anticipatory bail in POSCO case.

The Kerala High Court to weigh the anticipatory bail plea of Kochi hotelier Roy Vayalat accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl during a DJ party at his much-patronised establishment in Fort Kochi. The State police had moved for his arrest in the high-profile case.

3. HC to court to hear actor Dileep's petition

The Kerala High Court will hear a petition by actor Dileep seeking to quash the conspiracy case registered against him by the Crime Branch. The agency had accused Dileep of plotting the murder of police officers who had prosecuted him as accused in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case in Kochi.

4. INL meeting in Kozhikode

The newly constituted ad hoc committee of the factionalism riven Indian National League (INL) to convene today in Kozhikode. Minister of Ports and the Party national secretary ,Ahmed Devar Kovil will chair the meeting.

Former State President and party "rebel", P. V. Abdul Wahab, is unlikely to attend. Mr. Wahab reportedly felt that the INL leadership had stacked the decks favouring his perceived party rival and former State general secretary, Kassim Irikoor.